'It Was a Great Win' - Marcos Alonso Reflects on Chelsea's EFL Cup Win Over Brentford

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has praised his side amid the difficult circumstances that are currently crippling the Premier League, following their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Brentford on Wednesday evening.

The Blues knocked their west London rivals out of the league cup to reach the semi-finals where they will face Tottenham on the week commencing 3 January.

Alongside them in the other semi-final tie will be Arsenal vs Liverpool, as all of the remaining four clubs in the cup belong to the famous 'top six'.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking after the game, Alonso praised his team for the win in the current conditions given the implications of Covid-19.

"It was not easy for the fans to get here given the conditions," he said, as quoted by Metro.co.uk, "but it was a great win and a great atmosphere as well.

"It’s just difficult when you play so many games, with so many players with the pandemic going out it’s a little bit uncertain.

"But it is what it is, we have to stick together now even if the results weren’t the best in the last few games, we have to keep pushing and doing out thing and hopefully we will get the results and move back to the top."

IMAGO / PA Images

Several Blues players were not available for selection due to positive covid tests and as a result, three youth team players, including Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons were called up to fill in.

"Yes definitely (they made the difference), I think it was like the last push with the help from the guys from the bench, a good win, a good performance as well," Alonso replied when asked about the importance of the youngsters.

