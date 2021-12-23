'It Was a Rollercoaster' - Mason Mount Reflects on 2021 Success With Chelsea And England

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has reflected on the successes he has enjoyed with club and country this season.

The 22-year-old won the Champions League trophy in May with the Blues, before reaching the Euro 2020 final with England two months later.

In just two-and-a-half senior seasons with Chelsea, Mount has instantly become a crucial player, making a total of 37 and 36 appearances out of a possible 38 in his first two seasons.

Speaking earlier this week, Mount detailed his most successful year yet in professional football.

"It was a rollercoaster and it all went so quickly," he told Sky Sports. "To end the season with a trophy and then go to the Euros was unbelievable for me and I learned so much."

Much of Chelsea's success revolves around Mason Mount, who attributes his quality to years playing football non-stop at home under the tutelage of his father.

"I would go in there and kick a ball against the wall 100 times with each foot without messing up," Mount said of his father making him practise using both feet.

"I remember being in there hour after hour just kicking that ball. I did it for years.

"It just helps that feeling, that touch, because you do not want it to feel any different when you are on your left foot to your right. That has definitely been a big help for me.

"The ball comes into the box and you have no idea how it is going to fall. You cannot have thoughts in your head, like, 'It is on my left, I am not going to hit it.' You just have to take it in your stride and hit the target. That is exactly what I try to do."

