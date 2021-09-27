'It Was a Tough Match' - Andreas Christensen Comments on Manchester City Defeat

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen has expressed his disappointment after his side's 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus' second half strike was enough to split the two sides at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues suffering their first defeat of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are now third in the Premier League, having sat at the top of the table before the game.

In an interview with the Chelsea website, the Danish defender gave his thoughts on Saturday's fixture.

He said: "It was a tough match to get into and it was only after their goal that we came alive, but by then it was too late really.

"We came into the game quite strongly, but they were better on the day. It was always going to be a tough game."

The Blues played the 3-5-2 formation that proved effective in the second half against Tottenham Hotspur, but they failed to show any real threat going forward and were unable to score for the first time this season.

Christensen added: "As soon as we got on the ball in the first half, we had no options really. We lacked a bit of intensity, energy going forward, a bit of composure on the ball.

"We lacked what we usually have on the ball, so it was a bit of everything and it’s disappointing but we’re looking forward."

The centre-back will be looking to make his eighth appearance of the season as Chelsea head to Turin to play Juventus in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

