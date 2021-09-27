September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

sipa_34596359
News

'It Was a Tough Match' - Andreas Christensen Comments on Manchester City Defeat

20 seconds ago
sipa_34764865 (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Chelsea Admission, Reflects on Man City Loss

1 hour ago
sipa_35266724
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Willing to Spend £102M to Sign Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

2 hours ago
Giroud vs Newcastle
News

Olivier Giroud Delivers Honest Admission Regarding 'Obvious Choice' to Leave Chelsea

2 hours ago
Giroud x Tuchel
News

'I Told Tuchel' - Olivier Giroud Reveals Details Behind His Chelsea Departure

3 hours ago
sipa_30011485 (1)
News

Report: Premier League Set for 'Meaningful' Matches Abroad

4 hours ago
pjimage (9)
News

'I Don't Know' - Thomas Tuchel Unsure of Mason Mount's Involvement Against Juventus

4 hours ago
sipa_35001712
News

Jorginho Delivers Hilarious Eight-Word Response to Maurizio Sarri 'Son' Label

18 hours ago
Publish date:

'It Was a Tough Match' - Andreas Christensen Reveals Emotions After Man City Defeat

Author:

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen has expressed his disappointment after his side's 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday. 

Gabriel Jesus' second half strike was enough to split the two sides at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues suffering their first defeat of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are now third in the Premier League, having sat at the top of the table before the game.

1006858764

In an interview with the Chelsea website, the Danish defender gave his thoughts on Saturday's fixture.

He said: "It was a tough match to get into and it was only after their goal that we came alive, but by then it was too late really.

"We came into the game quite strongly, but they were better on the day. It was always going to be a tough game." 

The Blues played the 3-5-2 formation that proved effective in the second half against Tottenham Hotspur, but they failed to show any real threat going forward and were unable to score for the first time this season.

sipa_34596317

Christensen added: "As soon as we got on the ball in the first half, we had no options really. We lacked a bit of intensity, energy going forward, a bit of composure on the ball. 

"We lacked what we usually have on the ball, so it was a bit of everything and it’s disappointing but we’re looking forward."

The centre-back will be looking to make his eighth appearance of the season as Chelsea head to Turin to play Juventus in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube