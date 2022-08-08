'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future

Chelsea have managed to tie down Cesar Azpilicueta to a new contract after months of speculation around a potential departure, but now the left-back has opened up about what his future really looks like.

The Spaniard has extended his stay in West London for two more years and will see him move past the decade mark, having joined the club all the way back in 2012.

Azpilicueta in action in Chelsea's Premier League opener versus Everton. IMAGO / Action Plus

A challenging opening fixture last Saturday against Everton perhaps demonstrated how Azpilicueta had been feeling since the beginning of the year, but the 32-year-old is ready to tackle the season with a new sense of self-awareness.

Talking to Football London, he said: "I think it was a turning point with the Club World Cup. I worked so hard to win this trophy, my last trophy remaining. The only player who has won every trophy for the club. At the moment I feel differently.

"That moment, was like 'wow, I have won everything for this club, maybe a new chapter arrives'. It is true that after the international break, my performances were not as good as before...

The captain posing with the FIFA Fair Play Award. IMAGO / Action Plus

"I think I pay a big price for playing from December to February, I think I played the most minutes playing wing-back which of course, I'm not getting younger. It's a position that demands a lot of energy...

"I think all these emotions, and feelings and tiredness, that's how I felt. That last two months, physically. I was not as good as before."



On what most people are calling the most demanding campaign yet for Premier League footballers, Thomas Tuchel will be expected to treat his captain with more care than ever before and hope to get the best out of him once again.

