'It Was An Important Goal' - Kante Happy With Goal Upon Return vs Tottenham

'It Was An Important Goal' - Kante Happy With Goal Upon Chelsea Return Against Tottenham

N'Golo Kante is over the moon with his return to Chelsea against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon after scoring his side's second in their 3-0 win.

The Frenchman came on at half-time to replace Mason Mount as Chelsea struggled to build much in the first half.

Kante took a shot from outside the box in the 57th minute that deflected off Eric Dier's leg and rolled in to the goal, sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Kante was happy with his contribution to the game.

"It wasn’t my most beautiful goal, but it was an important goal and it helped my team," said Kante.

"Mateo (Kovacic) gave me the ball, I saw that I had time to shoot so I shot, it was a deflection, but I am happy that it touched the post and went in. I am happy that I helped the team."

The Frenchman was exactly what Chelsea needed to add some aggression to take control of the game.

Having missed his side's last two games against Aston Villa and Zenit St Petersburg, Kante had to be substituted at half-time against Liverpool due to re-aggravating an ankle injury that had forced him to miss out on their previous fixture against Arsenal.

Thankfully for the Blues however, Kante is now feeling well rested and recovered.

"I am feeling better," said the 30-year-old.

"I think we managed the injury very well. I took time to come onto the pitch and I am happy to be back and I felt very good."

