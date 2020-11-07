SI.com
It was difficult leaving Chelsea after wanting to be a club legend, says Willian

Matt Debono

Willian says it was difficult leaving Chelsea this summer after he joined London rivals Arsenal. 

The 32-year-old left Chelsea after seven seasons at the club following the expiration of his contract.

He made 339 appearances for the Blues and in his time bagged 63 goals and 62 assists for the club. 

"I had great years at Chelsea. But now it's a different colour, a red colour, and it felt good from the start," Willian told the Daily Mail after he joined the red side of London. 

chelsea-fc-v-norwich-city-premier-league (37)
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Willian was in constant negotiations with Frank Lampard's side over a new deal but the Brazilian wanted three years, while Chelsea were only willing to offer him two years. 

The two parties were unable to come to an agreement and parted ways at the end of the season.

"It was difficult. They knew how much I wanted to stay. I wanted to be a legend for the club. It was strange. But Arsenal was different. Every day they called my agent and wanted to meet or talk. They really wanted me to go there.

manchester-city-v-arsenal-premier-league
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"That's the difference. I see one club that made a lot of effort for me to go there, pushing a lot. And another who just said: 'Two years or go'.

"I was a little bit sad with that but I respected Chelsea's policy. Now it's a new club, a new challenge, a new experience, a new life. Now it's time to work to try to win more titles."

