'It Was Difficult To Take' - Emile Smith-Rowe On Chelsea Trial Rejection

    • November 10, 2021
    'It Was Difficult To Take' - Smith-Rowe On Chelsea Rejection

    Arsenal's star youngster Emile Smith-Rowe recently revealed how, before he went to Arsenal, he was snubbed of the opportunity to join Chelsea.

    The 21-year-old has just received his first England call-up for his nation's World Cup Qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

    Smith-Rowe has been enjoying a great start to the season, scoring five goals in 13 appearances for Arsenal so far this season.

    As quoted by Goal.com, Smith-Rowe did react to his rejection by current Premier League leaders Chelsea, admitting his disappointment.

    "Yes, before I went to Arsenal, I went on trial at Chelsea through one of my team mates at my local team," he told the media.

    "He was on trial there already and he put in a word for me. I don't know how he managed it but I got a trial at Chelsea but I didn't get in.

    "It was difficult to take at the time, being so young, but I went straight into Arsenal after that and luckily I got in and I haven't looked back since."

    As one of England's most in-form players at the moment, Smith-Rowe received a call-up to the ranks from Gareth Southgate this week which he was ecstatic about.

    "It is a dream come true [to be called up by England], I definitely didn't expect it," he continued.

    "I was going into the U21s and I got a phone call the day before from Gareth to say I am in the first team.

    "It was a great moment for me and my family. My mum was downstairs when he called and I was upstairs. I ran downstairs and told her straight away, it was very emotional.

    "They were so proud of me and I couldn't wait to meet up with the squad.

