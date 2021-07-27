'It Was Quite Stressful' - Chelsea Star Armando Broja Discusses Role of Family During Pandemic

Chelsea academy star Armando Broja has revealed the struggles he faced while being away from his family during the global pandemic.

The young forward penned a new five-year deal with the west London side earlier this month, after undergoing a successful loan spell for Vitesse last term, netting 11 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch side.

The Albanian has followed in the footsteps of academy graduate Mason Mount, who himself spent a season in the Eredevisie after emerging through the youth ranks at Cobham.

"It’s crazy when you think about it, how you’ve been away in a different country, away from your family and things. It was a little bit difficult at first, and took me about a month to get used to," said the 19-year-old, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"I had to become a man, but that’s the whole point of going on loan and getting experience. You’ve got to develop quite quickly and mature.

"Last season was difficult for everyone, at Chelsea and everywhere else. Everyone had a bad time with the COVID-19 pandemic, everything was closed, and the fans weren’t allowed to come to games, it was quite stressful and got a bit difficult."

Broja was named in Chelsea's travelling squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland, and has impressed Thomas Tuchel with his displays in training ahead of the new campaign.

He added: "Had it not been for the pandemic, my parents would have come out a lot more often, but I spoke to my family on the phone a lot, so it still felt like they were close, even though they were far away.

"Then, my mother came and stayed with me towards the end of the season, when things opened up a bit in Holland. That was really nice to have her around again."

The striker further highlighted the key role played by his family and parents on his journey to becoming a professional footballer.

Broja added: "They (his parents) probably had the biggest role in me coming to Chelsea, and becoming a footballer, and earning my new contract here They’ve supported me from the start of my career, and will continue to support me.

"It’s just a really nice thing to have, because I know a lot of young players might not have that support, so I’m thankful and grateful that I have them behind me, supporting me and pushing me forward and helping me out."

