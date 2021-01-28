"It was something new for me" - Callum Hudson-Odoi delivers verdict on Thomas Tuchel and wing-back role against Wolves

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has reflected on being asked to operate in an unfamiliar role by Thomas Tuchel following his man-of-the-match display against Wolves.

The 20-year-old winger was positioned at right-wing back in Tuchel's first game in charge as his side drew 0-0 with Nuno Espírito Santo's resolute side, despite dominating possession for a majority of the game.

"He [Tuchel] wants me to be as direct and to keep getting at full-backs and defenders as much as possible," said Hudson-Odoi, in his post-match interview, as relayed by Chelsea.

READ MORE: The Chelsea player ratings in the 0-0 draw against Wolves

READ MORE: Five things we learned in Chelsea's goalless draw against Wolves

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel is 'really excited' to be the new Chelsea Head Coach

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He [Tuchel] knows all the attacking players can be free and score goals and he wants us to be direct and keep pushing and try to get goals and get assists.

"He [Tuchel] told me to work up and down that [right flank] line, be direct and stay as high and wide as possible.

"I tried to break the line and kept doing different movements to get the ball. He [Tuchel] wants us to keep going in behind and find good passes, find different ways of breaking teams instead of trying to beat them every time with the ball."

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel reveals why Christian Pulisic started on the Chelsea bench against Wolves

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel on Thiago Silva & Christian Pulisic's influence following Chelsea arrival

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's weaknesses & areas to improve on following Wolves draw

Hudson-Odoi put in an impressive defensive display as well, making a few good recoveries and last-ditch tackles in what was a complete performance from the Cobham graduate.

Acknowledging the defensive side of his game, Hudson-Odoi added: "I spotted it straight away. I said to myself, I have to get back there [to defend] as quick as possible and I gave all my effort to do so and try to get a little touch on the ball to take it away.

"It [playing as a wing-back] was something new for me. It was my first time trying it yesterday [in training] and I felt alright playing in it, it wasn’t a problem for me.

"It was good trying to play that position and no matter where the manager asks me to play I will try to do my best."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube