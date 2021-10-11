'It Was Special' - Mason Mount Reacts to Ballon d'Or Nomination

    • October 11, 2021
    'It Was Special' - Mason Mount Reacts to 2021 Ballon d'Or Nomination

    Author:

    Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has expressed how happy he is to be included in the 30-man shortlist for this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

    The 22-year-old has been crucial to Chelsea's midfield ever since making his debut for the senior team in 2019.

    Since then, he has made a total of 115 appearances, scoring 17 goals and solidifying his position as a regular starter in both his club and national side.

    sipa_35189260

    Following the nomination, Mount has expressed how happy he was to be included in the shortlist.

    "It was special. I found out when everyone else did," said the 22-year-old.

    "To see that, the names, to be alongside those names it's a dream.

    "For all the years you work hard, dedicate, everything pays off. It's just the start."

    The midfielder is one of five Chelsea players to have been included in the shortlist, including the likes of N'Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho.

    sipa_35134707

    Mount has become known by Chelsea and England fans for his physical presence, his work drive and an unquestionable level of talent.

    During his first season at Chelsea, he was used frequently by then manager Frank Lampard, making 37 of 38 Premier League appearances throughout the season.

    The following season he made 36 of 38, and he has been pivotal to much of the success enjoyed by the west London side, including providing the assist for Kai Havertz's goal that won them the Champions League in May 2021.

