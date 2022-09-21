Skip to main content
'It Was The Best Decision Of My Career' - Former Blue Willian On His Move To Chelsea

IMAGO / Xinhua

Brazilan international Willian speaks his thoughts on why he chose Chelsea over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

In the summer of 2013, Willian looked set to join Tottenham Hotspur from Russian club Anzhi but after a late call from the Blues, the Brazilian had a change of heart and moved to Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea would then pay the Russian club £31.95 million for Willian and the rest would be history. 

Willian would end up playing for the Blues for seven seasons, winning two Premier League titles, One Europa League trophy and becoming a regular starter for the whole time he was at the club before leaving to join Arsenal in 2020.

The 34-year-old now sees himself at yet another London club, Joining newly-promoted Fulham on transfer deadline day this summer.

In a recent exclusive interview with Simon Johnson from The Athletic, Willian spoke about his decision to move to Chelsea. 

"Chelsea came on the day I was going to sign the contract with Spurs. I was at Tottenham’s training ground to finalise the deal when the call came. My agent said to me: ‘Chelsea just called me, they want you. I said, ‘OK, I want to go there!’."

Then I left the training ground and went back to the hotel. It was a difficult situation because I’d agreed more or less to join Spurs. But in my mind was only Chelsea

Willian David Luiz

Once the deal between Anzhi and Chelsea was agreed, I only wanted to go there. It was the best decision of my career."

It is likely to see Willian back at Stamford Bridge this season when Chelsea's fixture against Fulham finds a replayable date after getting called off due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. 

