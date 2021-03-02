"It was very clear" - Mason Mount makes Thomas Tuchel assessment

Mason Mount says Chelsea are 'learning more and more' everyday under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel arrived at the end of January after replacing Frank Lampard and has since guided Chelsea back up the Premier League into contention for a Champions League spot.

Chelsea are yet to lose under the German, winning six and drawing three, and Mount has played a key role under Tuchel.

And the 22-year-old has praised the incoming of Tuchel and the impact he has had on the squad.

Mount said to the Daily Mail: "It was very clear what he wanted. The players understand what a new manager wants and what his goal of playing is, what he wants off the ball, what he wants on the ball, what kind of movement. He made it very easy to understand. We’ve been learning more and more."

Mount was a key figure under Lampard before his departure, both at Derby and at Chelsea, and was heavily relied on.

He opened up on the difficulties on his exit after experiencing a managerial change for the first time in his career.

He added: "I’ve never experienced a managerial change in my career so it was different. I’ve seen it from afar, in the academy. But you don’t really know what it feels like until you’re in it.

"It’s very difficult. You know what I’m like, I want to play every single game. But, with the new manager coming in, I understood that he went for experience [against Wolves]. We had a chat and I understood what his view was and that really helped me moving on. I knew I just had to keep working hard and show him what I can do.

"Obviously now I have played or started mostly every game. He just said: “Keep working hard, I’ve seen you only for one session and I’m very happy so don’t let your head drop.” And that’s something I wouldn’t do anyway. I’m always someone who wants to strive to prove someone wrong or show something that maybe they haven’t seen."

