'It Was Very Special' - Chelsea Star Reece James Reflects on Arsenal Victory

Chelsea defender Reece James has delivered his verdict on his side's 2-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side were too good for the Gunners as first-half strikes from Romelu Lukaku and James sealed a comfortable derby victory for the Blues that puts them on top of the league table.

James supplied the assist for Lukaku's opener, as the England international displayed a great performance after being deployed in the right wing-back position.

"It’s obviously great to score for my club against such tough opposition (Arsenal), and to help the team to win is a great feeling," said the 21-year-old, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

Chelsea made a quick start against the north Londoners, with the Blues having too much quality on show at the Emirates Stadium, despite a host of first-team regulars missing from the starting XI, as they proved superior to their local rivals in all departments.

James added: "We started so well and so sharply, got the two fast goals early on and that helped settle the game down.

"We knew it was going to be a hard place to come with their (Arsenal's) fans back in the stadium.

"Even though the start of the season is always hard to get going, we did really well to get the away win. It’s a massive derby against a very big rival, so to get three points was very special."

Chelsea have made it three wins on the bounce following their victories against Crystal Palace and Villarreal in the Premier League and UEFA Super Cup since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

