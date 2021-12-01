Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

"It Wasn't Our Best Performance' - Mason Mount's Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Win Over Watford

Author:

Mason Mount has provided an honest assessment of Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Watford as the Blues were lucky to come away with three points.

Mount bagged the opener before Chelsea were penned back by Emmanuel Dennis. Mount then registered the assist for Hakim Ziyech's winner.

Speaking to Prime Sport following the match, Mount admitted Chelsea were not at their best.

imago1008383808h

When asked about the performance, Mount admitted: “It wasn’t our best performance by far. We know that. 

"We came in at the break and said we hadn’t started yet, we hadn’t got going. Listen, these are the games you grind out to get the three points. That’s the most important thing at the end of the game. 

"It was a tough one, tackles flying in. It’s a tough place to come to get the three points and play good football, they make it difficult. We are buzzing with the three points.”

Read More

imago1008383841h

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to West Ham on Saturday, with kick-off in east London coming at 12:30.

Mount will be hoping that his side can improve the level of their performance as they face the fourth-placed side in a fierce London derby.

The Blues still sit one point ahead of Manchester City and two above Liverpool going into the weekend.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008383942h
News

"It Wasn't Our Best Performance' - Mason Mount's Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Win Over Watford

37 seconds ago
imago1008384846h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Watford 1-2 Chelsea | Premier League

19 minutes ago
imago1008383987h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Watford 1-2 Chelsea | Premier League

37 minutes ago
imago1008384017h
Match Coverage

Watford 1-2 Chelsea: Mount & Ziyech Ensure Blues Stay Top of Premier League

39 minutes ago
imago1007861251h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Watford Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008328816h
Features/Opinions

'Need Our Front Three' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Watford

4 hours ago
imago1006499392h (1)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

4 hours ago
imago1008271037h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea's Trip to Watford is 'Not an Easy Match'

5 hours ago