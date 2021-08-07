Sports Illustrated home
'It Will Be Demanding' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Outlines Goals for Upcoming Campaign

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has relayed his side's goals for the coming season in his recent 'Ask me anything' column on the club's website.

The Blues secured fourth place in the Premier League last term, and though they suffered heartbreak in the FA Cup final against Leicester at Wembley, they ended the campaign by beating Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in Portugal.

Seven months on from arriving to Stamford Bridge, Tuchel is aiming to challenge on all fronts and build on his side's European success by targeting domestic glory in the upcoming season.

1002915331

"We want to win, we want to compete and of course we want to be successful. This is in Chelsea’s nature, and of course, we are up for the challenge," said Tuchel, as quoted by the club's official website.

Chelsea have not suffered defeat in pre-season despite several first-team stars being given an extended leave owing to their exertions at the European Championships and Copa America, but with the squad back to full strength, and with potential signings on the way, it could be yet another special year at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel added: "We will try to compete for every title in every competition we enter, but I also think it will be a huge step forward if we can maintain the same quality, attitude and effort that we showed last season.

Tuchel shush

"It will be more difficult this season because we are the Champions League winners, and teams will want to beat us.

"It will be demanding, but we are up for the challenge, and the goals will come by taking care of the process."

sipa_30920467
