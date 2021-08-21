August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

'It Will Be Tough' - Kai Havertz Previews Chelsea's London Derby Clash vs Arsenal

Author:
Publish date:

Kai Havertz is expecting Arsenal to provide Chelsea with a tough test when the Blues travel to Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. 

The 22-year-old and Chelsea started their 2021/22 season in winning fashion after a 3-0 cruise past Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

Tuchel's side will also have Romelu Lukaku at their disposal, in line to play, after coming out of isolation at the start of the week following his £97.5 million switch from Inter Milan.

sipa_34579875

Despite their winning start and Arsenal's opening day defeat to Brentford, Havertz knows Chelsea will be up against it in north London but has acknowledged the positive spirit in and around the Blues camp.

What Kai Havertz has said

"At the moment the atmosphere is very good," Havertz told the official Chelsea website on the mood in the Blues camp.

"When you start the season like we have, winning a European title and our first Premier League game, it’s very good for us.

"It’s just the beginning though and there will be some tough challenges ahead, with Arsenal on Sunday the next one.

1005478262

"We have to keep going, we are just the hunters and we want to keep winning games. When you have a little taste of winning trophies like we have done, you want more of that. So that’s the goal for the season ahead.

"It will be tough on Sunday and Arsenal are dangerous because they have a lot of quality players. People are saying that things aren’t going well for them at the moment but we know they have very good players and we need to take care in our approach.

"We have prepared well for this weekend and we will look to show that on Sunday."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Bakayoko 1
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Hoping to Seal Tiémoué Bakayoko Deal Next Week

1005478262
News

'It Will Be Tough' - Kai Havertz Previews Chelsea's London Derby Clash vs Arsenal

DZ
Transfer News

Report: Davide Zappacosta Set for Fiorentina Loan Move

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Drops Interest in Jules Koundé

Sarr 1
Transfer News

Report: Bologna Pushing to Sign Malang Sarr on Loan

31
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Aiming to Offload Players Before Making Decision on Saúl Ñíguez & Jules Koundé Deals

Rice vs WBA 1
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice 'Unhappy' With West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

Kounde 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Switch for Sevilla Defender Jules Koundé Looking Increasingly Unlikely