'It Will Be Tough' - Kai Havertz Previews Chelsea's London Derby Clash vs Arsenal

Kai Havertz is expecting Arsenal to provide Chelsea with a tough test when the Blues travel to Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old and Chelsea started their 2021/22 season in winning fashion after a 3-0 cruise past Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

Tuchel's side will also have Romelu Lukaku at their disposal, in line to play, after coming out of isolation at the start of the week following his £97.5 million switch from Inter Milan.

Despite their winning start and Arsenal's opening day defeat to Brentford, Havertz knows Chelsea will be up against it in north London but has acknowledged the positive spirit in and around the Blues camp.

What Kai Havertz has said

"At the moment the atmosphere is very good," Havertz told the official Chelsea website on the mood in the Blues camp.

"When you start the season like we have, winning a European title and our first Premier League game, it’s very good for us.

"It’s just the beginning though and there will be some tough challenges ahead, with Arsenal on Sunday the next one.

"We have to keep going, we are just the hunters and we want to keep winning games. When you have a little taste of winning trophies like we have done, you want more of that. So that’s the goal for the season ahead.

"It will be tough on Sunday and Arsenal are dangerous because they have a lot of quality players. People are saying that things aren’t going well for them at the moment but we know they have very good players and we need to take care in our approach.

"We have prepared well for this weekend and we will look to show that on Sunday."

