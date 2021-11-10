'It Will Be Tough' - Tuchel Makes Honest Admission on Fixture Schedule

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding his side's fixture schedule over the winter months.

The Blues currently sit at the top of the table, three points ahead of second placed Manchester City.

But as soon as November, December and January roll around, Chelsea will have about three or four days in between each fixture in the build-up to Christmas, including ties with Leicester, Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Tuchel admitted that the road ahead would be tough.

"December will be tough, January will be tough. It will continue like this so no more breaks.

"We want to push the team to the limit, that's why we use the time to rest."

The German tactician currently has a break from game time while the majority of his team are away on international duty in preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

However, he has had to deal with various injury troubles in recent weeks with key players like Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and Timo Werner.

Luckily for Tuchel, all three are likely to return by mid to late November.

Star striker Romelu Lukaku recently provided Chelsea fans with a positive message via social media with the following:

"Let's get this work," he wrote on Twitter.

Chelsea will be eager to get him back in the team, after having to make do with goals from their other players in the meantime; albeit not seeming too difficult for them.

