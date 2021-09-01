'It Will Not Be Easy to Play' - Saul Niguez Speaks About His Competition At Chelsea

September 1, 2021
Saul Niguez Makes Chelsea Admission Over Midfield Competition

He's ready for the challenge.
Saul Niguez has highlighted the challenge he will face to break into the Chelsea team this season. 

The Spanish midfielder completed a Deadline Day loan deal from Atletico Madrid last night, with the 26-year-old adding extra depth and quality for the Blues.

As part of the deal, Chelsea have been given the option to purchase Saul on a permanent deal for around £30 million next summer.

Saul was a member of the La Liga winning squad last season and has played for his parent club since 2008 after arriving from city rivals Real Madrid, with the central midfielder making his league debut at the age of 18.

His arrival adds to the ever-growing list of talent that Chelsea now possess, particularly in the midfield areas.

With the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic all regular starters at the club, the Spanish international will have to work hard to break into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI this season.

After his loan move to Stamford Bridge was made official Saul soon spoke to Ibai Llanos for an interview on Twitch, in which he touched upon the competition he faces at his new club.

He said: "The three midfielders who are playing are at a high level, it will not be easy to play, but if I put my mind to it and fight it, I can get it."

The Blues' newcomer is expected to wear the no.17 shirt, one which Saul used to wear at Atletico before taking the no.8, and the number that had been previously occupied by Kovacic in Chelsea blue.

Due to the international break, Saul's debut could come against Aston Villa at home on September 11, with the Spaniard currently travelling to London to fully finalise his arrival at the Champions of Europe.

