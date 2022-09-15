'It Will Take Time To Adapt' - Aubameyang Reacts To Salzburg Draw

He began by talking about how he expected his Chelsea side to get the victory against the Austrians, also praising the fans for their support.

"I expected to win the game, to tell the truth. We had a good support today from the fans, but I think we all are a bit sad because I think we deserved the win today."

The striker also touched on the change in managers, admitting that the team will take time to get used to the new style of play that Graham Potter wants to implement.

"I think it's a bit strange for everybody, not only for me but this is football, you have to adapt and you know when you're playing for Chelsea you need results as soon as possible, so that's why I'm a bit frustrated today."

Aubameyang and team mates take instructions from Graham Potter during last night's game IMAGO / Sportimage

Aubameyang was asked about the impact Potter has had on the team since his arrival, the Gabonese international praising his manager's influence.

"As a person, he's really positive with a great character so we will learn with him and try and win as soon as possible.

"Of course, it will take time to adapt but it will hopefully be easier and as I said we will try hard to win."

Potter during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday IMAGO / GEPA pictures

With the international break coming up, Chelsea will have to wait two weeks for their next game, when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the league on October 1st.

Read More Chelsea Stories