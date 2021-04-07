"It would be amazing" - Chelsea star Mateo Kovačić reveals Champions League final dream ahead of FC Porto tie

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić has expressed his desire of representing his side in the Champions League final ahead of Wednesday's quarter-final first-leg clash against FC Porto.

The 26-year-old has been one of the Blues' best and most consistent outfield players this campaign, with 37 appearances across all competitions under his belt.

"It would be nice to play a final with Chelsea, it would be amazing, but we are in the quarter-final now, we should take it step by step. We have a big opponent tomorrow, which is Porto," said the Croat, in his pre-match press-conference, as quoted by Chelsea.

Kovačić, who spent three seasons playing for Real Madrid [2015-2018], won Europe's elite club competition in each of those seasons with the Spanish giants before sealing a loan switch to Chelsea, which was made permanent in the summer of 2019 for an estimated fee of £40 million.

He added: "I think this Chelsea team can go very far and we are more and more confident in ourselves in every game. We have a great mixture between young talents and experienced players.

"So, we are ready for every opponent and every challenge which will come. Tomorrow is a big game and all players like to play big games, so we will be prepared and proud to play a big game for Chelsea."

The World-Cup finalist further delivered his verdict on Porto, who caused a major upset in the Round of 16 stage of this season's competition after knocking out Juventus over two legs.

He said: "It was a difficult draw. Porto are a good team which we saw already against Juventus. They knocked out a big opponent, they showed togetherness and great spirit.

"They [Porto] fight together, they stick together and so it will be a tough game for us, like every game in the Champions League, but we are prepared for it."

"When I played before at Real Madrid, I learned that in this stage there are no bad opponents. This is a tough draw, Porto is an amazing team and they knocked out Juventus, a big opponent.

"They [Porto] showed a great character and a great team spirit. We need to show that as well and try our best to go through but it won’t be easy.

‘They [Porto] can play against any team, but we are a good team as well and we prepared ourselves very well for the game and we will show that. Tomorrow is a big day for us and I’m sure that the whole team is focused on that."

