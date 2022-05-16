Skip to main content

It Would Be Criminal for Government to Block Chelsea Foundation Donating £2.5BN to Ukraine, Says Former UNICEF Executive

Mike Penrose, the individual recruited to establish a foundation for Chelsea to donate the fee of the sale of the club to victims of the war in Ukraine, has stated that it would be criminal for the United Kingdom Government to block Roman Abramovich from donating the proceeds to charity.

This comes just hours after it was reported that the sale has been thrown into doubt due to the lack of assurances from Abramovich.

Speaking to Nick Purewal, Penrose has labelled the politics of the sale as 'almost criminal' if the Government block Abramovich from donating to Ukraine.

imago1010500719h

The Government do not believe that they have assurances over where the funds will go as they are keen to ensure that Abramovich does not benefit from the sale.

A spokesperson for Abramovich has since stated that the Russian has never wanted to benefit from the funds.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We are not concerned about the situation, and are still confident in the sale. There has never been any intention for Roman Abramovich to benefit from these funds," they said.

imago1011821510h

Penrose, a former chief executive of UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid, has been recruited to establish the foundation that will be charged with using the e £2.5 billion proceeds from the sale of Chelsea to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine, has broken his silence on the issue.

He said: “The only thing between this becoming a reality and now, is politics. I have absolutely no interest in the politics of the sale, but if politics gets in the way, then that is to me almost criminal."

It remains to be seen as to how the issue will be resolved, with Todd Boehly waiting to complete his takeover of the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010500719h
News

Roman Abramovich 'Not Concerned' About Chelsea Sale Falling Through Despite Government Claims

By Nick Emms23 minutes ago
imago1009355678h (3)
News

'Notion of Alarm' Regarding Chelsea Sale Denied By DCMS Following Abramovich Rumours

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012001020h
Transfer News

Report: Azpilicueta Wants Boehly to Honour Abramovich Agreement & Allow Chelsea Exit

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011916486h
News

Report: Bruce Buck's Chelsea Future In Doubt After Government Accusations

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010932031h
News

Former Chief Executive of UNICEF Appointed to Establish Foundation for £2.5BN Chelsea Sale Proceeds to Be Donated to Ukraine

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010500719h
News

UK Government's Abramovich Loan Claims Disputed as Chelsea Sale Remains 'Fluid' Despite Latest Twist

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010932031h
News

UK Government: Roman Abramovich is Willing to Let Chelsea 'Go Under'

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011819713h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Todd Boehly Is Ambitious to Build Highest Level at Chelsea

By Nick Emms4 hours ago