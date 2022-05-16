It Would Be Criminal for Government to Block Chelsea Foundation Donating £2.5BN to Ukraine, Says Former UNICEF Executive

Mike Penrose, the individual recruited to establish a foundation for Chelsea to donate the fee of the sale of the club to victims of the war in Ukraine, has stated that it would be criminal for the United Kingdom Government to block Roman Abramovich from donating the proceeds to charity.

This comes just hours after it was reported that the sale has been thrown into doubt due to the lack of assurances from Abramovich.

Speaking to Nick Purewal, Penrose has labelled the politics of the sale as 'almost criminal' if the Government block Abramovich from donating to Ukraine.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

The Government do not believe that they have assurances over where the funds will go as they are keen to ensure that Abramovich does not benefit from the sale.

A spokesperson for Abramovich has since stated that the Russian has never wanted to benefit from the funds.

"We are not concerned about the situation, and are still confident in the sale. There has never been any intention for Roman Abramovich to benefit from these funds," they said.

IMAGO / PA Images

Penrose, a former chief executive of UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid, has been recruited to establish the foundation that will be charged with using the e £2.5 billion proceeds from the sale of Chelsea to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine, has broken his silence on the issue.

He said: “The only thing between this becoming a reality and now, is politics. I have absolutely no interest in the politics of the sale, but if politics gets in the way, then that is to me almost criminal."

It remains to be seen as to how the issue will be resolved, with Todd Boehly waiting to complete his takeover of the club.

