'It Would Have Been Selfish To Leave Chelsea' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects On Last Season And His Ambitions

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta recently signed a new deal at the club and has now given an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, giving his reasons behind it.

When talking about the "uncertainty" at the club, Azpilicueta said, "I always stayed committed to the club, it's how I've been since day one."

"This is how my home and I never took the selfish decision [to leave].

"After the Club World Cup, I shared my feelings [about leaving], it was never a decision about contract years or wages. I expressed my feelings and then everything changed with the ownership and sanctions.

"I dealt with the situation in my own way. We [he and the new owners] had honest conversations and I'm really proud to be the Chelsea captain and I'm looking forward for the next years. I decided that the best thing for everybody was to stay."

"It's very important that we keep the ambition high and keep winning trophies - and we have showed that with our transfers and the new players coming in," the 32-year-old added.

"I've always seen a great ambition, they [the owners] have been very transparent and honest since the first day. We've seen straight away in the transfer window and it's not easy to step up after just a few months of sanctions where you can't make any movements."

