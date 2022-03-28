Italy Boss Roberto Mancini Confirms Jorginho Will Return to Chelsea After World Cup Exit

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has confirmed that Jorginho will return to Chelsea early from international duty after his national side fell to defeat against North Macedonia and will not play in the 2022 World Cup.

The qualifying match was a must-win for Italy, who could not overcome their opponents, meaning they have not qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to the press, as quoted by Instagram account cfcnewspage, Mancini confirmed he will return early.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Italian also stated that there is a strong relationship between the Italian national side and Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel not playing Jorginho in the FA Cup so he was fit to face North Macedonia.

Mancini confirmed: "We sent Jorginho back to Chelsea as we have a good relationship with them, he wasn't playing FA Cup to help us and so now it was correct to send Jorginho back."

Jorginho is distraught with Italy's exit and will return to Cobham early to begin preparations for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday.

He recently admitted that his penalty misses against Switzerland, in a must-win game for his country, will 'haunt' him for the rest of his life.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "It hurts when I think about (the missed penalties), because I do still think about it, and it will haunt me for the rest of my life.

"Stepping up there twice and not being able to help your team and your country is something that I will carry with me forever, and it weighs on me."

However, Chelsea teammate Mason Mount has revealed that he already sent a message of support to the Blues' vice captain.

“I actually sent him a little message and said, ‘keep your head up, you’ve had an amazing season and hopefully we can go on this season to win some more things together’," he said during international duty.

Jorginho will be hoping to put the disappointment behind him and end the season on a high with Thomas Tuchel's side.

