Italy Boss Roberto Mancini Reveals Ballon d'Or Verdict Following Shortlist Announcement

    • October 10, 2021
    'He Has Won Everything and Deserves it a Lot' -Italy Boss Mancini Reveals Ballon d'Or Verdict Following Shortlist Announcement

    Italy manager Roberto Mancini has declared that Chelsea midfielder Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, after being nominated for the award.

    The 29-year-old lifted Euro 2020 and the UEFA Champions League at the end of last season.

    Speaking to reporters via goal.com, Mancini said that Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or

    He said: “They are there because they are good, not because of me.

    “Jorginho should, in my opinion, win the Ballon d’Or. He has won everything and deserves it a lot. It would seem strange to me otherwise.”

    The midfiedler is one of five Chelsea men's players nominated for the award in a thirty man shortlist.

    The nominees for the prestigious award were revealed on Friday afternoon, which sees Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount all included on the list for the men's team.

    Jorginho has been hotly tipped for the award as his Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel agreed that he deserves to win the award.

    "Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or," explained Tuchel.

    "He is a very intelligent player and it is a pleasure to be his coach. He has a great vision of football.

    "For me, individual prizes do not have great significance, it is impossible to make a real comparison between several players of different roles.

    "I would like one of my players to win it because I would know what the effect would be.

    "Then Jorginho is a good person and an excellent player, but in general it (winning an individual prize) is not the most important thing."

