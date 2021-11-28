'It's a Big Point' - David de Gea On Surprise Draw With Chelsea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been brutally honest on his side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues welcomed the Red Devils to Stamford Bridge in matchday 13 of the Premier League as Chelsea looked to extend their lead at the top of the table.

With goals from Jadon Sancho and Jorginho, the scoreline finished 1-1, with both sides taking home a point on the day.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after the game, David de Gea was brutally honest as to what happened in the 4:30 kick off fixture.

"I was feeling danger nearly the whole game," he told Sky Sports. "They miss big chances and the one we have they give us.

"The way we are it’s a big point."

Chelsea finished with 24 shots to Manchester United's three in the end as de Gea proved the decisive force on several occasions, keeping his side in the running.

Imago / PRiME Media Images

Following a first half characterised by Chelsea dominance in terms of possession and chances, United were gifted a counter attack in the 50th minute after a mistake from Jorginho that saw Jadon Sancho storm up the pitch and slot the ball past Edouard Mendy.

Almost 20 minutes later, Jorginho was given the chance to redeem himself as he stepped up to take a penalty awarded after a foul on Thiago Silva.

The Italy international slotted the ball into the opposition goal and equalised in the 69th minute.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube