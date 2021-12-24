Skip to main content
'It's a Bit Risky' - Azpilicueta Opens Up on Premier League Covid-19 Situation After Chelsea Outbreak

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed what he thinks about the current Covid-19 climate in the Premier League given Chelsea's recent number of positive cases.

Seven Blues players tested positive last week meaning they were absent for their side's games against Wolves and Brentford.

Several are also still away for the west London side's Premier League Boxing Day fixture against Aston Villa.

imago1008820617h

In a recent interview, Azpilicueta revealed his thoughts on the current climate in the Premier Legaue.

"It's true that in the last couple of games, we had injuries plus covid situations," he told Football Daily. "We went through it of course, you know, we do what we are told.

"But you know I think it was very unclear how there were a few games postponed and others not.

Read More

"I think we didn't get the full information on the general rule and it's a pity that some teams are going through different situations to others because we have people coming back from injuries and it's a bit risky.

"We still have half of the season ahead of us."

imago1008820977h

Manager Thomas Tuchel on the other hand, believes his team do not need the pity of others during this tough time.

“Nobody needs to cry for us," he said. "But I would like to play us right now.

“But I cannot see a connection to this. They are happy when a game for other clubs gets postponed because of Covid but for us they are happy when we play because we have a lot of money?"

