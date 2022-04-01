Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'It's a Brilliant Decision' - Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Hails Premier League's New Five Substitute Rule

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised the Premier League's decision to implement a new rule that will see all teams in the league allowed to make up to five substitutions during games.

The rule was initially introduced back in May 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic halted football for a number of months.

Clubs then voted against the extension of the rule for the following season which has been a hotly discussed topic recently.

imago1010505983h (1)

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their league clash with Brentford on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel praised the Premier League for introducing the new rule.

“It’s a brilliant decision," he told the press. "We were the only league that did not do it in Europe so it is an excellent decision.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I dare to say it is an excellent decision for everybody because I was also long enough coach for underdog teams and I would have loved to have five substitutes to make more players play, keep the intensity level or increase the intensity against stronger teams.

"For us and the amount of games we play until now, the amount of competitions we play, the amount players play on international duty - they go again in summer with Nations League.

imago1010724625h

"It is absolutely necessary to protect the players, to protect the quality and to use the full potential of tactical influences in the game.

"Very good decision."

As part of the rule, the five substitutions can be made across three separate occasions during the match, plus at half-time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010649340h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Still Plays a Big Part for Chelsea Amid Inter Milan Links

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
Screenshot 2022-04-01 at 16.48.38
News

Chelsea Stars Learn 2022 Qatar World Cup Fate as Group Stage Draw Confirmed

By Matt Debono42 minutes ago
imago1010948208h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Labels Christian Eriksen's Premier League Return as 'Perfect News'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0153020952h (2)
News

Ricketts Family Bid for Chelsea Funded 'Entirely By Cash'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010505983h
News

'Not Sure If I Should' - Thomas Tuchel On Potential Meeting With Next Chelsea Owners

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010363994h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Antonio Rudiger's Agent Meeting With Barcelona Ahead of Chelsea Contract Expiry

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010368675h
News

Chelsea Handed Double Boost Ahead of Brentford Clash as Reece James & Thiago Silva Available

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010787751h
News

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brentford: Reece James Returns as Hakim Ziyech Begins in Attack

By Nick Emms3 hours ago