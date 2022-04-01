'It's a Brilliant Decision' - Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Hails Premier League's New Five Substitute Rule

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised the Premier League's decision to implement a new rule that will see all teams in the league allowed to make up to five substitutions during games.

The rule was initially introduced back in May 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic halted football for a number of months.

Clubs then voted against the extension of the rule for the following season which has been a hotly discussed topic recently.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their league clash with Brentford on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel praised the Premier League for introducing the new rule.

“It’s a brilliant decision," he told the press. "We were the only league that did not do it in Europe so it is an excellent decision.

"I dare to say it is an excellent decision for everybody because I was also long enough coach for underdog teams and I would have loved to have five substitutes to make more players play, keep the intensity level or increase the intensity against stronger teams.

"For us and the amount of games we play until now, the amount of competitions we play, the amount players play on international duty - they go again in summer with Nations League.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It is absolutely necessary to protect the players, to protect the quality and to use the full potential of tactical influences in the game.

"Very good decision."

As part of the rule, the five substitutions can be made across three separate occasions during the match, plus at half-time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube