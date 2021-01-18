"It's a footballer's life" - Mason Mount discusses doubters and social media narrative

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has addressed the online narrative surrounding his place in the squad.

Mount, who turned 22 last week, has been one of the stand-out players during Chelsea's campaign so far, and has maintained a consistent level of performances in the midst of Chelsea's recent slump.

Reflecting on the social media chatter, Mount said, as relayed by Chelsea: "It’s a footballer’s life. You’re always going to have people that doubt you but I’m not one to look too much into it.

"I’m just focused on performing on the pitch and playing as much as I can.

"The most important people, I just try to make them proud. I let my football do the talking, and scoring goals and putting in performances will do that."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard lavished praise on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after his second-half strike saw the Blues earn a 1-0 victory in the west London derby against Fulham at the weekend.

During his post-match press-conference, Lampard said: "I thought Mason’s performance all round was fantastic. He’s been very good for us, last year, this year.

He’s a big example of when I mention youth, he turned 22 last week. I came to Chelsea at 22 and I wasn’t blowing the world away, I was finding my feet. He’s already got so many games under his belt.

"His effort, his attitude and his quality of play today was outstanding."

Mount will be looking to continue his fine run of form as his side travel to the King Power to take on Brendan Rodgers' Leicester on Tuesday.

