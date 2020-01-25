Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard showed his frustrations again after Chelsea narrowly beat Championship side Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup.

The Blues clinched their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup after Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori got on the scoresheet to secure a 2-1 win.

But Chelsea's failure to kill the game off nearly cost them again, and Frank Lampard eluded to the continuing frustration of a lack of ruthlessness in the squad at the moment.

Speaking post-match, Frank Lampard said:

"The good news is we’re in the hat but the bad news is it’s a small story of our big season.

"I don’t think Hull played that well in the first half - and I’m not disrespecting them because they showed in the second half that they can be really dangerous - but when you come here and they’re not playing so well and we have the game in our grasp, we have to finish them off.

"We have to play quickly, play between the lines, play the simple pass. When we play nice patterns we have to score at the end of it but also when they don’t come off, we have to keep doing the same thing again and again.

"When we play well, we’re a good team but we haven’t got the finish so it allows teams to stay in the game until the 94th minute like they did. We caused our own problems on that front.’

"It’s a hard one for me because we work a lot, you get people in front of goal on matchday and it’s not coming off for us. We have to keep working on that because that will define us.

"I feel like a broken record because I keep saying the same thing, we’re always dominating possession, we’re always having somewhere between 15 and 20 shots on goal but we’re not making that count in terms of goals and firm results."

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place on Monday.

