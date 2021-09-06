'It's a Great Memento' - César Azpilicueta Expresses Delight at Captaining Chelsea And Spain

César Azpilicueta has revealed his pleasure of captaining Chelsea and Spain after he captained his country for the first time at the weekend.

The 32-year-old wore the armband for Spain for the first time in his side's 4-0 win over Georgia in their World Cup qualifiers clash on Sunday.

The former Marseille man, who joined Chelsea in 2012, has recently led his side to Champions League and Super Cup glory, as he has gone from strength to strength since Thomas Tuchel's arrival to west London in January.

Following Spain's victory courtesy of goals from Carlos Soler, Jose Gaya, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia, Azpilicueta expressed his delight at captaining his club and country.

The defender said, as quoted by Tribal Football: "It's a great memento. I keep at home my first Chelsea captain armband and the one from the finals, like the Champions League final, and I'll keep today's (Spain's match against Georgia) armband."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently heaped praise on the Pamplona-born star, who has been a great servant to the club throughout his nine-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The German manager said: "It's crazy. How can you be such a nice guy but at the same time be a leader and have so many games? It's nice that this is it, you can be that and be that. Maybe it's because you're such a nice guy.

"It's a pure pleasure to be his coach. Azpilicueta is so focused, honest, a sports guy and such a competitor. He is so open and focused on his best performances everyday. What you see on a match day is what I see everyday.

"He lives his role. He is maybe not the leader that you would sometimes expect from outside or in general that we as people expect leaders to be - loud and extroverted. He is not."

