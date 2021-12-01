'It's a Nice One' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Winning Club of The Year Award

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his happiness about winning the 2021 Club of the Year award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Since Thomas Tuchel's arrival to west London in January, the Blues have been indestructible, becoming one of the strongest sides in world football.

Tuchel's boys won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup this year and are currently sat at the top of the Premier League.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking after the ceremony, Tuchel expressed his pride in his team for their accomplishments so far this year.

"It's a nice one," he told Chelsea FC. "You don't expect to get it when you go to Ballon d'Or because it is about individual awards and we had a lot of nominees. We were hoping for the best for us and our Women's team.

"In the end we got the Best Club award which is nice for everybody because it shows the contribution of the team.

"It is a team effort. It is a nice one, it includes everybody who works around the team."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Tuchel was also asked about what his thoughts were on midfielder Jorginho's third place finish in the race of the Ballon d'Or.

“My players were surprised that Lewandowski didn’t win last year," he said. "There are some surprises in it. It is an election. In the end, we come from sports. We accept and go on.”

