'It's A Problem Long-Term' - John Barnes Comments On Chelsea's Ageing Defence

Former England international John Barnes has discussed Chelsea's central defensive options and whether the ageing senior players could be a problem for the club.

In an interview with BonusCodeBets, Barnes commented, “I don’t necessarily see this as a problem this season as the season gets longer. It’s a problem long-term. Because in the coming years they’ll have to replace them. I love that (César) Azpilicueta just signed a new contract. He’s gonna be there.”

“Thiago Silva is obviously older, so, that will be an issue. But of course, (Kalidou) Koulibaly is a fantastic player. Whatever his age is, he’s gonna be there for the next three or four years.

“So, for the short term, I don’t see that being a problem for Chelsea. But long term, they are gonna have to address that issue when the time comes. But I think for this year they’ll be comfortable.”

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

New signing Koulibaly, 31, no doubt adds to the quality in the position, but when Silva, 37, is already there, it does pose a problem for the future.

Trevoh Chalobah, 23, is a younger option, who was trusted with a lot of responsibility throughout the last campaign after he featured in 30 games.

Read More Chelsea News