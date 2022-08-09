Skip to main content

'It's A Problem Long-Term' - John Barnes Comments On Chelsea's Ageing Defence

Former England international John Barnes has discussed Chelsea's central defensive options and whether the ageing senior players could be a problem for the club.

In an interview with BonusCodeBets, Barnes commented, “I don’t necessarily see this as a problem this season as the season gets longer. It’s a problem long-term. Because in the coming years they’ll have to replace them. I love that (César) Azpilicueta just signed a new contract. He’s gonna be there.”

“Thiago Silva is obviously older, so, that will be an issue. But of course, (Kalidou) Koulibaly is a fantastic player. Whatever his age is, he’s gonna be there for the next three or four years.

“So, for the short term, I don’t see that being a problem for Chelsea. But long term, they are gonna have to address that issue when the time comes. But I think for this year they’ll be comfortable.”

Kalidou Koulibaly

New signing Koulibaly, 31, no doubt adds to the quality in the position, but when Silva, 37, is already there, it does pose a problem for the future.

Trevoh Chalobah, 23, is a younger option, who was trusted with a lot of responsibility throughout the last campaign after he featured in 30 games.

