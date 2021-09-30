'It's a Shooting Problem' - Thomas Tuchel Expresses Frustration Following Chelsea's Failure to Register Shot on Target Against Juventus

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his frustration at Chelsea's inability to register a single shot on target as they fell to defeat against Juventus.

The Blues looked uninspiring as the boss labelled his side as 'slow and tired'.

Speaking to the press following the match, as per football.london, Tuchel discussed the poor performance in front of goal.

He said: "It is a shooting problem. If you play against a deep block like today.

"We found the spaces, it was not easy. We were more lacking the aggression that we had in training yesterday. I had a feeling if it was 50-50 decision then we played safe."

The game saw Chelsea go back to back matches without scoring a goal, registering only one shot on goal in two matches. Striker Romelu Lukaku has lacked service and looked a frustrated figure up-front once again.

The loss to Juventus has seen Tuchel's side drop into third place in Group H as they mount a defence of their Champions League title.

The next group stage match sees Chelsea face pointless Malmo, who sit bottom of the group whilst Juventus travel to Russia to face Zenit.

However, before that for the Blues is Southampton in the Premier League, with Tuchel's side looking to regain their impressive form which saw them pick up four wins out of the first five Premier League matches.

