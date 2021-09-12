'It's About Discipline' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Personal Routine When Preparing for Matches

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has talked about his own personal routines before and after games.

The German manager arrived at the Blues in January and has since led the club to their second Champions League title, as well as a Super Cup win at the start of this season.

He previously enjoyed successful stints at Borussia Dortmund and PSG before moving to West London earlier this year.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Tuchel spoke about how early morning runs help him to prepare before games.

He said: "It's about discipline. It's what you demand from yourself.

"It's quite a challenge for me because I can get lazy and be a person that finds a lot of excuses not to go for a run and not to get out of bed early!

"But it also helps me find my sleep after matches.

"When everybody was asleep after a late game and I was sure I could not sleep until 2am, 3am because of the emotions, I had to run to sweat it out and then it was easier for me to sleep."

The Blues boss also touched upon the importance of having a routine and how it benefits him as a manager.

He added: "I try to build routines to get up early and do it everyday, to sweat and to demand it from yourself.

"It's a certain type of discipline that helps you be more reliable, live more healthy and also be able to recover faster."

Chelsea have only conceded twice in all competitions this season and were able to secure their 600th Premier League win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

