"It's always been on my mind" - Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals Euro 2020 ambition

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on his dream of representing Gareth Southgate's side in the Euros this summer.

Hudson-Odoi, 20, has displayed a string of impressive performances in recent weeks, bagging two goals and two assists in his last four outings for Chelsea in all competitions.

Quizzed about whether the upcoming Euros are on his mind, Hudson-Odoi told Sky Sports: "100 per cent. It's always been on my mind. I want to get back into the squad and go with them to the tournament.

"You take it game by game and day by day. You've just got to keep doing what you're doing, and keep improving. But yes, the Euros are definitely on my mind."

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Hudson-Odoi has five goals and two assists from 16 games across all competitions this season, but hasn't been called upon by his international manager so far this campaign.

He's represented the Three Lions at every age group from the U-16's to the U-21's, and then up to the first-team, for whom he's made three appearances so far in his young career.

Hudson-Odoi added: "I'm not worried [my place is in jeopardy] - you have to use every opportunity. If I play the whole game or just at the end, you've got to show what you can do and have that belief in yourself.

"For me, I just want to make the squad but I'm taking it game by game."

The winger recently drew praise from his manager, as Frank Lampard lauded the Englishman whom he feels has considerably stepped up his game after impressing in Chelsea's defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City, either side of the new year.

Lampard lauded Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance against Morecambe with the winger netting in his side's 4-0 win in the FA Cup third-round.

Hudson-Odoi has forced his way into the starting lineup and has found form in the last few games, a few months after he was a mere squad player.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube