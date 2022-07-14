Skip to main content

‘It’s an Easy Fix’ - Pundit on Reece James and Mason Mount Contract Renewals

One pundit has suggested that Reece James and Mason Mount will be two players Thomas Tuchel builds his team around.

Even though the main talk this summer is about transfers, contract renewals are also going on in the background.

James, whose deal currently expires in 2025, earns a reported £58k per week. Not that much for someone of his quality.

Reece James Mason Mount

There have also been talks about extending Mount's contract in the future and one former Premier League player thinks that Chelsea need to focus on their renewals.

Speaking to Football Insider, Alan Hutton said that Mason Mount and James both deserve bumper deals this summer.

“These are two players that Thomas Tuchel will want to build his team round.

Reece James is an exceptional football player. He’s so young, he’s won a lot in the game. Mason Mount, we know how good he is.

Reece James

You want to tie these guys down to long-term deals. If the owner is now coming in and saying these are special players for us, we want to keep a hold of them.

If their salaries, compared to some of the others, are low, that’s music to your ears if you’re a player in that situation you’re saying, ‘right well offer me something new and I’ll sign it’.

So I don’t see that being a problem. They look happy where they are, they’re young, they’re hungry enough, they want to improve so it’s an easy fix.

