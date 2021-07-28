'It's Been a Tough Season' - Chelsea Defender Davide Zappacosta Reflects on Loan Spells

Chelsea outcast Davide Zappacosta has delivered his verdict on his loan stints in the Serie A during the previous two campaigns.

The Italian was been included in the Blues' travelling squad for their pre-season tour to Ireland, after bagging four goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions during a loan spell at Genoa last term.

"Near the start of the (2020/21) season, I contracted the coronavirus, and after that, I picked up an injury, so I started to play in December," said the 29-year-old, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"But for me, it's been a good season because I scored four goals, and it's been good because we (Genoa) were fighting relegation, and when I got back in December, we had seven points, but I'm really happy that the team finished in the middle of the table. It's been a tough season, but a good one"

After spending two seasons on loan back in the Italian top-flight, Zappacosta has returned to pre-season training at Chelsea ahead of the new campaign.

He added: "It has been a while that I've been in Italy, so it's really good to be back here, and work with some old friends and the coach (Thomas Tuchel) as well, because he's a really good coach and we have been just trying to do what he's asking us.

"This pre-season, it's quite hard, but it's good pushing now just to be fit for the start of the league. And that push shifts up another gear today when the squad plays a game with the extra spur of spectators in the stadium.

"We know we are a lot of players that have been on loan, so it's not easy to play now all together, but we are trying to do our best to play in the best way possible."

It has been reported recently that Inter are eyeing a move for Zappacosta, who swapped Torino for Chelsea in 2017, to replace Achraf Hakimi, who recently completed a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

