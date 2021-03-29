'It's been a tough season' in debut year at Chelsea, admits Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has opened up on his difficult first year in England after signing for Chelsea in a club-record deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

The 21-year-old arrived in west London in the midst of a global pandemic in a club-record £71 million transfer, but he failed to initially meet the expectations of his 2019/20 campaign of 18 goals and 9 assists in all competitions.

Havertz's slow start was compounded with the German contracting COVID-19 back in November, but has found his feet in recent matches under Thomas Tuchel following his return from injury.

He has starred for Germany so far during the international and he reflected on the 'tough' start at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "It's been a tough season.I know that things haven't been going smoothly.

"But I think that's normal when you first go abroad. It takes half a year or longer to adjust.

"I think that things are going well right now so I don't want to overthink those negative impressions from the past. I am positive and hope that the next weeks will be every bit as good."

Chelsea are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run under Tuchel and sit in fourth place in the Premier League.

Havertz and Germany face North Macedonia on Wednesday in their last World Cup qualifiers of the March internationals, before the 21-year-old will return to club duty with Chelsea ahead of their Premier League clash against West Brom on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

