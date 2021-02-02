"It’s been good to see him again" - Christian Pulisic on Thomas Tuchel

Christian Pulisic has admitted it has been 'good' working with Thomas Tuchel again after he recently was appointed the new Chelsea Head Coach.

He was handed his debut at Borussia Dortmund by Tuchel back in 2016 as a 17-year-old and that's the beginning of the story for the American, who is now at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

But in five years, Pulisic has gone from a rookie, to making his debut with Dortmund to a key player at Chelsea, and now he's back under the wing of the man who gave him his first chance to shine.

"I remember making my debut under him and it was a really exciting time," Pulisic told the official Chelsea website.

"I was playing in the youth team at Dortmund and then I got the call to say I was going to go up and train with the first team, and be a full first team member. It was really exciting.

"I had to fight my way into that team because it was a very strong team, and being a young player I had to work extra hard.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The manager trusted in me and most importantly gave me chances to play, so I am grateful for that. He definitely helped me as a young player and I only have good memories of that time. We had some success at Dortmund together, and it’s been good to see him again and work with him once more."

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel on Christian Pulisic's influence on Chelsea arrival

READ MORE: Why Christian Pulisic has played on the bench under Thomas Tuchel so far at Chelsea

Pulisic hasn't started in either of Tuchel's first games in charge due to the pair already being familiar.

But the 22-year-old could come back into the starting XI to face Spurs on Thursday in the Premier League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube