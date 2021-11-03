Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    'It's Been Too Long' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Return to Chelsea Action

    Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to reflect on his return to action for the Blues.

    The USMNT captain came on as a second-half substitute against Malmo on Tuesday night, playing his first match in over a month.

    The 22-year-old has taken to social media to react to his return.

    Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "It's been too long." 

    His fellow Chelsea teammates were pleased to have him back as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who played magnificently against Malmo wrote: "He's back us."

    Mason Mount, who has missed the last two matches due to illness also weighed in on his return, writing: "What we like to see!"

    Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is pleased to have the youngster back too as he stated "CP10 is back!"

    imago1007758972h

    Pulisic will be hoping that he can force his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI over the coming weeks as Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku face spells on the sidelines.

    Mount is set to return in time for Chelsea to face Burnley and could add more competition for places before the international break.

    The USMNT are yet to announce their squad for the break but it is likely that Pulisic will travel, having missed the last break through injury.

