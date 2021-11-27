Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'It's Blown My Mind' - Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Ballon d'Or Nomination

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has expressed how happy he is with his nomination for this year's Ballon d'Or competition.

Mount was named amongst 30 Chelsea players for this years award ceremony, including N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Last year's competition was called off due to Covid-19 and so the last player to lift the trophy was six-time winner Lionel Messi in 2019.

imago1007849194h

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Mount explained that despite not believing he will win, he is still over the moon with his nomination for this year's award.

“To be involved in something like this and to be selected to be in a category of 30 players of such standing is such a special achievement," he said.

"I set goals and I want to achieve big things, but I didn't ever think this would happen after two or three seasons. It's blown my mind.

Read More

“To see my name alongside the names I've looked up to all my life is crazy, Messi in particular."

imago1007477225h

In just his third season in the Premier League, a Ballon d'Or nomination is incredibly impressive for the 22-year-old. The event will be the first time Mount has attended a black tie event.

“I don't really get the opportunity to wear many suits," Mount explained. "I could probably count on one hand how many times I've worn a suit in my life.

"This is all very new to me. The pitch is my natural habitat, and now I have to work out how to do a bow tie. The Ballon d'Or presentation will be the first time I've ever worn black tie!”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007477225h
News

'It's Blown My Mind' - Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Ballon d'Or Nomination

1 minute ago
imago0045289887h
News

Revealed: Chelsea Ranked Fourth in UEFA Coefficient In 2021/22

31 minutes ago
imago1008121614h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Over Competition for Places

1 hour ago
imago1008115885h
News

Why Antonio Rudiger Surprised Thomas Tuchel in Chelsea's Win Over Leicester City

1 hour ago
imago1007587280h
News

'He Pushes Everybody' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku

2 hours ago
imago1007424301h
News

'Top Striker' - Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Romelu Lukaku

2 hours ago
imago1007424933h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Injury Admission Ahead of Romelu Lukaku Return vs Man United

3 hours ago
imago1007424933h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Passionate Response to Romelu Lukaku's Critics

3 hours ago