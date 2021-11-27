'It's Blown My Mind' - Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Ballon d'Or Nomination

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has expressed how happy he is with his nomination for this year's Ballon d'Or competition.

Mount was named amongst 30 Chelsea players for this years award ceremony, including N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Last year's competition was called off due to Covid-19 and so the last player to lift the trophy was six-time winner Lionel Messi in 2019.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Mount explained that despite not believing he will win, he is still over the moon with his nomination for this year's award.

“To be involved in something like this and to be selected to be in a category of 30 players of such standing is such a special achievement," he said.

"I set goals and I want to achieve big things, but I didn't ever think this would happen after two or three seasons. It's blown my mind.

“To see my name alongside the names I've looked up to all my life is crazy, Messi in particular."

In just his third season in the Premier League, a Ballon d'Or nomination is incredibly impressive for the 22-year-old. The event will be the first time Mount has attended a black tie event.

“I don't really get the opportunity to wear many suits," Mount explained. "I could probably count on one hand how many times I've worn a suit in my life.

"This is all very new to me. The pitch is my natural habitat, and now I have to work out how to do a bow tie. The Ballon d'Or presentation will be the first time I've ever worn black tie!”

