'It's Chelsea, So It Was A No-Brainer' New Blue Gabriel Slonina Details His Delight At Joining The Club
Gabriel Slonina joins the Blues from MLS side Chicago Fire for a reported fee of £6.75 million.
With Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga currently at the club, he is expected to come in as the third-choice keeper.
Speaking on his imminent arrival, the 19-year-old said, “Chelsea… I can’t wait. I’m super excited to be in that world and see what it’s like in Premier League."
“The path that they showed me and presented [to] me while I was talking to them was something I really liked. They really focused on a player’s development and making sure they’re seeing the right things, playing games and getting minutes. Because obviously for a young goalkeeper, that’s super important.
Read More
"You can train a lot, but you still have to see those game minutes and everything. I was drawn to the fans, to the location of where it’s at.
"And it's Chelsea, so it was a no-brainer."
Fabrizio Romano tweeted the quotes on Saturday night.
The Illinois-born shot-stopper made 43 appearances over two campaigns in the Eastern Conference for Chicago. He represents the USA internationally at U21 level and has turned down opportunities to play for Poland in the past.
Slonina joins fellow American Christian Pulisic, who he spoke to before he decided to accept the offer, at the club.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing
- Chelsea And Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blues' Recent Struggles
- Why Chelsea Vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed
- Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model
- Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freund
- 'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
- 'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans
- Report: Todd Boehly Met With Luis Campos
- Report: N'Golo Kante Wants A Better Contract Offer From Chelsea