'It's Chelsea, So It Was A No-Brainer' New Blue Gabriel Slonina Details His Delight At Joining The Club

Gabriel Slonina joins the Blues from MLS side Chicago Fire for a reported fee of £6.75 million.

With Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga currently at the club, he is expected to come in as the third-choice keeper.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Speaking on his imminent arrival, the 19-year-old said, “Chelsea… I can’t wait. I’m super excited to be in that world and see what it’s like in Premier League."

“The path that they showed me and presented [to] me while I was talking to them was something I really liked. They really focused on a player’s development and making sure they’re seeing the right things, playing games and getting minutes. Because obviously for a young goalkeeper, that’s super important.

"You can train a lot, but you still have to see those game minutes and everything. I was drawn to the fans, to the location of where it’s at.

"And it's Chelsea, so it was a no-brainer."

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the quotes on Saturday night.

The Illinois-born shot-stopper made 43 appearances over two campaigns in the Eastern Conference for Chicago. He represents the USA internationally at U21 level and has turned down opportunities to play for Poland in the past.

Slonina joins fellow American Christian Pulisic, who he spoke to before he decided to accept the offer, at the club.

