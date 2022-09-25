Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic: Chelsea's American Hero
Christian Pulisic: Chelsea's American Hero

'It's Chelsea, So It Was A No-Brainer' New Blue Gabriel Slonina Details His Delight At Joining The Club

New Chelsea signing Gabriel Slonina has given his first interview as a Premier League player.

Gabriel Slonina joins the Blues from MLS side Chicago Fire for a reported fee of £6.75 million. 

With Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga currently at the club, he is expected to come in as the third-choice keeper.

Gabriel Slonina

Speaking on his imminent arrival, the 19-year-old said, “Chelsea… I can’t wait. I’m super excited to be in that world and see what it’s like in Premier League." 

“The path that they showed me and presented [to] me while I was talking to them was something I really liked. They really focused on a player’s development and making sure they’re seeing the right things, playing games and getting minutes. Because obviously for a young goalkeeper, that’s super important. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You can train a lot, but you still have to see those game minutes and everything. I was drawn to the fans, to the location of where it’s at.

"And it's Chelsea, so it was a no-brainer."

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the quotes on Saturday night.

The Illinois-born shot-stopper made 43 appearances over two campaigns in the Eastern Conference for Chicago. He represents the USA internationally at U21 level and has turned down opportunities to play for Poland in the past.

Slonina joins fellow American Christian Pulisic, who he spoke to before he decided to accept the offer, at the club.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Raheem Sterling
News

'We Need To Take Responsibility' - Raheem Sterling On England's Recent Performances

By Luka Foley
Gabriel Slonina
News

Gabriel Slonina Messaged Christian Pulisic Ahead of Chelsea Switch

By Melissa Edwards
Niamh Charles for Chelsea Women
Match Coverage

Chelsea Defender Talks On Amazing Atmosphere Ahead of Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards
Emma Hayes
News

Emma Hayes Prepared For 'Blockbuster' WSL Weekend

By Luka Foley
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Make An Offer For Moises Caicedo In January

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Midfield Priority Is Edson Alvarez From Ajax

By Dylan McBennett
Benjamin Sesko & Erling Haaland
Transfer News

Report: Premier League Interest Remains For Benjamin Sesko

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Is Not Planning On Coming Back To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett