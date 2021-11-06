Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's 1-1 Draw vs Burnley

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his disappointment with his side's 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues finished the 90 minutes in charge of 70 per cent of the possession and with a total of 25 shots, despite only managing to find the back of the net once.

Matej Vydra scored his first Burnley goal of the season, equalising Kai Havertz's 33rd minute header that put Chelsea in the lead.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After the game, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was humble in defeat, but he didn't manage to hide his disappointment.

"You create so many chances until the very end," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

"We let them believe that they could steal a point until the end. It's disappointing, but I'm impressed by the performance and attitude.

"That's football and today it was against us."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The scoreline didn't quite mirror the statistics at the end of the game with Chelsea having had 25 shots, five times as many as their opponents.

Vydra's equaliser became the only goal from open play that Tuchel's boys had conceded in the Premier League this season.

Taking away only the one point from the tie, Chelsea now sit at the top of the table with 26 points, just three points clear of Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will have the chance to go within one point of Chelsea on Sunday afternoon as they take on West Ham in east London.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube