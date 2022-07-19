“It’s Down to the Club” - Medical Expert on Chelsea Duo Missing Pre-season Due to COVID-19 Vaccination

A medical expert has given his thoughts on N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek missing the start of pre-season due to not having their COVID-19 vaccine.

There has been a bit of drama in the Chelsea fan base due to Kante and Loftus-Cheek remaining at Cobham during the USA leg of the pre-season.

As reported, the pair have not had their COVID-19 jabs and due to America's strict policy, they were not allowed to travel.

Thomas Tuchel mentioned their absence in a recent press conference, claiming Chelsea would now think twice about signing unvaccinated players.

Speaking to Football Insider, medical expert Ben Dinnery said Tuchel should've been prepared for their absence.

“I think it’s tough because I’m certainly aware that Chelsea aren’t the only club that this has happened to.

“They will have been prepared for this for some time, especially with reference to those pre-season programmes.

“Ultimately, I don’t think it should cause a huge amount of drama. These players need to build and be ready for game week one, but they can do that in other ways.

“Again, players might choose not to get the jab for a variety of reasons. They have that right and it’s down to the club to make these big calls and find solutions when things like this arise.”

