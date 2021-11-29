'It's Exciting to Coach' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Happy He Is as Chelsea Manager

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Makes Exciting Admission About Managing Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed how happy it makes him to be manage his side, with them putting on exciting performances week in week out.

The Blues hosted Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in a 1-1 draw.

Despite only taking away one point from the encounter, Chelsea put on a dominant performance that Tuchel described as 'exciting to watch'.

imago1008331895h

When asked as to how he felt about his side's performance against Michael Carrick's United, Tuchel didn't hold back in his praise for the Blues.

"How can you not be satisfied?" Tuchel asked, as quoted by football.london. "I'm happy with the way we play and happy with the courage and intensity we show.

"The will and ambition...this is a hungry team and a team that plays with a lot of effort. This is what I like.

Read More

imago1008327622h

"It's exciting to coach and also exciting to watch. It's like this. We can play a game like against Juventus and maybe if we don't score the first goal from a set-piece or if Thiago (Silva) doesn't save the (Alvaro) Morata chance on the line it's possible we play the same game and play a draw.

"This can happen," he continued. "We don't want it to happen and we try hard to get the reward for performances like this.

"But I am absolutely happy with what the players put in. We created chances, had deliveries, had a huge amount of shots. Can we take them better? Yes."

