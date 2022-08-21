'It's Going To Be A Battle' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea Competition With Marc Cucurella

Thomas Tuchel has always seemed to have had a wealth of defenders at his disposal and the new left-back in West London is providing some more of that friendly rivalry.

The Blues have handled Ben Chilwell's return to football as delicately as possible, following his season-ending injury back in November, and the signing of Marc Cucurella is set help to carry the workload.

Chilwell in action versus Everton in Chelsea's Premier League opener. IMAGO / PA Images

Talking to Chelsea FC, the England international shared some insight on what the competition between the pair is like.

"Obviously it’s going to be a battle between us but it’s a competitive battle that we’re both going to thrive off and help the team. It’s a similar thing that I’ve had my whole career, the same as anyone," he said.

"I had [competition] with Christian Fuchs at Leicester, I’ve had it with Marcos [Alonso] the past few years, so it’s nothing new. It’s the same for everyone. You can ask anyone in changing room, everyone’s fighting for positions with talented players.

Cucurella defending against Dejan Kulusevski. IMAGO / PA Images

"We’re at Chelsea, and it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, we’re going to have very talented players in each position. Obviously that’s a positive... because we’re pushing each other every day in training... it raises everyone’s level."

So far, the minutes have been divided up almost equally between the two defenders but as Chilwell gets closer and closer to full fitness, the 25-year-old will want full ownership of that spot.

