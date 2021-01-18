NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

"It's going to be a tough game" - Mason Mount gives verdict on Leicester ahead of midweek clash

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea star Mason Mount has spoken about Leicester City as his side travel to the King Power to take on the Foxes on Tuesday night.

Mount has been one of Chelsea's best and most consistent players this season, recently netting the winner in the Blues' 1-0 win over Fulham at the weekend

Previewing the clash, Mount said, as relayed by Chelsea: "We’ve been very together the last couple of weeks and hopefully this is the turning point. Now we move on to Tuesday [against Leicester City] and attack that with the same mentality."

The spoils were shared in this fixture last season, as a brace from Antonio Rüdiger helped Chelsea hold the hosts to a 2-2 draw.

Mount added: "It’s going to be a tough game - we know how good they are but we played well there last season and got a good result so hopefully we can do that again."

fulham-v-chelsea-premier-league

Chelsea's trajectory has been on the up in the past week, with wins over Morecambe and Fulham in the FA Cup and Premier League easing the pressure on under-fire manager, Frank Lampard.

Mount said: "We went through a tough period but the most important thing is to show that character you need to get out of it when you’re down.

"That comes first and foremost from the gaffer. We do it for him."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Mount vs Fulham
News

"It's a footballer's life" - Mason Mount discusses doubters and social media narrative

fulham-v-chelsea-premier-league (19)
News

"It's going to be a tough game" - Mason Mount gives verdict on Leicester ahead of midweek clash

Oli at the wheel
Transfer News

Olivier Giroud set for Chelsea stay in January amid Juventus and Inter interest

EsBZr0eXIAA6bbC
News

Gallery: Chelsea train ahead of Leicester City clash - Tomori, Mount, Pulisic & Havertz all involved

Bowen x Rice
Transfer News

Chelsea face Manchester United competition for summer target Declan Rice

leicester-city-v-southampton-premier-league-2
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

EsBYWwyWMAgxXfd
News

Fikayo Tomori trains at Cobham ahead of imminent loan move to AC Milan

leicester-city-v-southampton-premier-league
Match Coverage

Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League