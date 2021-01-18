"It's going to be a tough game" - Mason Mount gives verdict on Leicester ahead of midweek clash

Chelsea star Mason Mount has spoken about Leicester City as his side travel to the King Power to take on the Foxes on Tuesday night.

Mount has been one of Chelsea's best and most consistent players this season, recently netting the winner in the Blues' 1-0 win over Fulham at the weekend.

Previewing the clash, Mount said, as relayed by Chelsea: "We’ve been very together the last couple of weeks and hopefully this is the turning point. Now we move on to Tuesday [against Leicester City] and attack that with the same mentality."

The spoils were shared in this fixture last season, as a brace from Antonio Rüdiger helped Chelsea hold the hosts to a 2-2 draw.

Mount added: "It’s going to be a tough game - we know how good they are but we played well there last season and got a good result so hopefully we can do that again."

(Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

Chelsea's trajectory has been on the up in the past week, with wins over Morecambe and Fulham in the FA Cup and Premier League easing the pressure on under-fire manager, Frank Lampard.

Mount said: "We went through a tough period but the most important thing is to show that character you need to get out of it when you’re down.

"That comes first and foremost from the gaffer. We do it for him."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube