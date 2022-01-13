'It's Going to Be a Tough Tie' - Chelsea Expecting a Strong Opponent in Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed that is expecting a strong opponent in the Carabao Cup final no matter who the west London side end up facing.

The Blues will face either Liverpool or Arsenal depending on who makes it through their semi-final tie, the first leg of which takes place on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's boys progressed through to the final after a 1-0 win over Antonio Conte's Tottenham on Wednesday evening saw them take the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after the game, Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta revealed how feels ahead of his side's final at the end of February.

"I love football," he told Chelsea's 5th Stand app. "Of course I will be watching (Liverpool vs Arsenal).

"Our job is done, we are in the final. We know it's going to be a tough tie. We will see. We feel a bit on the side because Saturday at 12:30 we have Man City."

As Chelsea look ahead to the EFL Cup final, manager Thomas Tuchel will be eyeing up the opportunity to lift his third trophy with the west London side since he arrived back in January 2021.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I come from a club where it was very very important to win trophies," he said after the semi-final against Spurs. "Defined itself for trophies.

"It is good that we are not shy to say we want to win it and we want to be in finals and want to win finals.

"This is the ambition. I don’t think we can demand and simply expect to win any title that is available.

"We should not be arrogant and should respect any competition and any opponent."

