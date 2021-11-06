'It's Good Where He Is Right Now' - Tuchel Refuses To Get Dragged Into Talk on Gallagher's Future

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel avoided getting bogged down, this week, into speculation on Conor Gallagher's future at Chelsea.

The 21-year-old midfielder has spent the beginning of the 2021/22 season on loan at Crystal Palace and has impressed manager Patrick Vieira.

After four different loan spells in the last three seasons, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether Gallagher will return to Chelsea's senior ranks next season.

Speaking at Friday's press conference, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel was quizzed on Conor Gallagher's future, to which the German tactician remained neutral.

"Listen, Conor’s heart is so, so big," Tuchel told the press. "Right now, it is the beginning of November.

"He is a full member of the Crystal Palace squad and it’s good where he is. There is no need to change this.

"We are fully aware of it and are happy he feels so good and is a huge part of this club.”

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has already made it clear how big a fan he is of Gallagher, but also remained neutral on the youngster's future.

“It’s really too early to talk about these kind of decisions," Vieira told the media.

“We are really glad that he decided to come to our football club and I think we had the tools to attract him to our football club and I believe that he made the right decision, but what will happen in the future I think we have to wait a couple of months to talk about that."

Gallagher netted for the Eagles once again on Saturday as they beat Wolves in the Premier League.

