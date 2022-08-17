Skip to main content

'It's Great Seeing New Players' - Reece James On Summer Arrivals And Desire To Win

Chelsea have been very busy with new signings amid their start to the campaign this summer and Reece James has spoken on the club's new additions and what he thinks about his side's chances of winning silverware this season.

Talking yesterday to Chelsea's channels, James expressed his pleasure at seeing some new faces at Cobham who have an interest in helping the team progress.

"It's always great to see new players helping out the team. It's great to see them all on the pitch taking their chance and contributing and wanting to win."

With Chelsea welcoming big names in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to the club, James said he is certain that his Chelsea team have what it takes to go all the way in every competition this season.

Koulibaly opened the scoring on his Stamford Bridge debut against Tottenham 

"Without a doubt, our aim is to win every competition, every match and I believe we have everything it takes to go all the way this season and walk away with some trophies."

"We're all here to win and there's no reason why we can't with our group of lads," said James.

 "I think it's a special team and we are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Every competition we're in we believe we can win and we're ready to show that."

The right-back ended by answering a question about his goal in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Tottenham at the weekend, and explained the thought process behind his finish.

Reece James celebrates his goal against Tottenham

"I love scoring and I was in the right position. Actually, I saw Lloris go down and I waited a bit. I wasn't sure what to do, he went down very early, but luckily I scored!"

